GSN's 'Baggage' to Make Off-Net Syndication Debut Sept. 17
Game Show Network's Baggage
will make its off-network syndication debut on Sept. 17, Barry Wallach,
president of NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution announced Thursday.
NBCUniversal Television Distribution sold the game show to
station groups in more than 95% of the U.S., including Tribune, Sinclair,
Sunbeam, Gannett, Hearst and Weigel. Baggage,
hosted by Jerry Springer, will air on the following stations: WPIX-TV New York,
WCIU-TV Chicago, WPHL-TV Philadelphia, WLVI-TV Boston, WATL-TV Atlanta, WKCF-TV
Orlando, WTTE-TV Columbus (Ohio), WSTR-TV Cincinnati and WNUV-TV Baltimore.
"Baggage,
produced by Comcast Entertainment Studios, is a proven show with fan-favorite
Jerry Springer as host, and we are thrilled to bring it to broadcast stations
this fall," said Wallach. "The format is edgy and is built for a
young-skewing audience perfectly suited for both early and late fringe time
periods."
NBCUniversal tested Baggage
beginning in January 2011 for 10 weeks in 10 markets; during that time, it
improved in all demos compared to the prior sweep time period by an average 26%
in women 18-34, 18% in women 18-49, 21% in women 25-54, 39% in men
18-34 and 31% in adults 18-34.
Baggage is
produced by a unit of Comcast Entertainment Studios, with Jay James and Tim
Puntillo serving as executive producers.
