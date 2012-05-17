GSN's 'Baggage' to Make Off-Net Syndication Debut Sept. 17

Game Show Network's Baggage

will make its off-network syndication debut on Sept. 17, Barry Wallach,

president of NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution announced Thursday.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution sold the game show to

station groups in more than 95% of the U.S., including Tribune, Sinclair,

Sunbeam, Gannett, Hearst and Weigel. Baggage,

hosted by Jerry Springer, will air on the following stations: WPIX-TV New York,

WCIU-TV Chicago, WPHL-TV Philadelphia, WLVI-TV Boston, WATL-TV Atlanta, WKCF-TV

Orlando, WTTE-TV Columbus (Ohio), WSTR-TV Cincinnati and WNUV-TV Baltimore.

"Baggage,

produced by Comcast Entertainment Studios, is a proven show with fan-favorite

Jerry Springer as host, and we are thrilled to bring it to broadcast stations

this fall," said Wallach. "The format is edgy and is built for a

young-skewing audience perfectly suited for both early and late fringe time

periods."

NBCUniversal tested Baggage

beginning in January 2011 for 10 weeks in 10 markets; during that time, it

improved in all demos compared to the prior sweep time period by an average 26%

in women 18-34, 18% in women 18-49, 21% in women 25-54, 39% in men

18-34 and 31% in adults 18-34.

Baggage is

produced by a unit of Comcast Entertainment Studios, with Jay James and Tim

Puntillo serving as executive producers.