GSN Grabs NBC's 'Minute to Win It'

GSN has acquired the off-network rights to NBC's primetime game, Minute to Win It, hosted by Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' Guy Fieri.

The one-hour show will air in four-hour blocks on Tuesday nights from 7 to 11 p.m. ET, starting on Tuesday, July 24. GSN has acquired 68 episodes of the show, which features competitors taking on ten one-minute challenges in an attempt to win a $1 million prize.

"Minute to Win It is a great addition to our line-up," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, GSN's executive VP of programming. "Fun, entertaining and competitive -- this game show brings all the elements that resonate with our core audience."

Minute to Win It is produced by Universal Media Studios in association with Friday Television. Craig Plestis, Tim Puntillo, Mattias Olsson and Jock Millgardh are executive producers.