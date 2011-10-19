GSN Acquires Rights to 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?'

Game Show Network (GSN) has acquired the first cable rights

to 90 one-hour episodes of Are You Smarter

Than a Fifth Grader? from Mark Burnett and Twentieth Television.

The show will premiere on GSN on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., and

will air in five-hour blocks on Sunday nights from 7 p.m. ET to midnight.

Are You Smarter

Than a Fifth Grader?, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy,is a quiz show in which adult contestants attempt to answer elementary

school-level questions, with a panel of fifth grade students on hand for help.