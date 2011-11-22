GSN Acquires Exclusive Rights to 'Dancing With the Stars'
Game Show Network has acquired exclusive off-network
rights to Dancing With the Stars from
Disney–ABC Domestic Television, making it the only network to air previous
seasons of the series.
The deal includes seasons 4 through its current
season (airing its finale on Tuesday), as well as its 14th
season. GSN will begin airing Dancing With
the Stars in January 2012.
"Many of the most
popular shows on television today -- including Dancing With the Stars -- are essentially game shows at their
core," says Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP, programming, GSN.
"GSN is all about the potent combination of games, competition, entertainment
and fun, and we know that Dancing With the
Stars is a show our female audience already loves."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.