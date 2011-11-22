GSN Acquires Exclusive Rights to 'Dancing With the Stars'

Game Show Network has acquired exclusive off-network

rights to Dancing With the Stars from

Disney–ABC Domestic Television, making it the only network to air previous

seasons of the series.

The deal includes seasons 4 through its current

season (airing its finale on Tuesday), as well as its 14th

season. GSN will begin airing Dancing With

the Stars in January 2012.

"Many of the most

popular shows on television today -- including Dancing With the Stars -- are essentially game shows at their

core," says Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP, programming, GSN.

"GSN is all about the potent combination of games, competition, entertainment

and fun, and we know that Dancing With the

Stars is a show our female audience already loves."