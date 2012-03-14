GSN Acquires Another Cycle of FMNA's 'Family Feud'

GSN has acquired the next cycle of FremantleMedia North America's Family Feud, starring Steve Harvey. New episodes of the show will make their debut on GSN on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. ET.

"Family Feud has consistently been a top performer on our network, and we are thrilled to air these new seasons hosted by Steve Harvey," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, GSN's executive VP of programming. "Steve's phenomenal comic abilities and expertise in relationships resonate with our core female demographic and make him the perfect addition to our line-up."

Family Feud has resurged in broadcast syndication since Harvey became host in 2010. In the most recent February sweeps, Feud hit a seven-year high 3.3 household average rating. Feud is renewed through 2015 on TV stations.

The game show is produced by FremantleMedia North America and distributed by Debmar Mercury. Gaby Johnston is executive producer.