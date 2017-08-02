GroupM’s Gonzalo Del Fa to Receive 2017 Executive Leadership Award at Hispanic Television Summit

Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural, will receive the 2017 Award for Executive Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video, NewBay Media announced Wednesday.



Del Fa, who plays a central role in the multicultural media and marketing efforts of GroupM agencies, will be honored during a luncheon at the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit on Oct. 19 at the Sheraton New York Hotel.



“Since joining GroupM in 2003, Gonzalo has developed a reputation for creative media thinking and activation. Under his leadership, GroupM Multicultural has grown in billings to now represent nearly 45% of the entire ad spend committed to TV & video targeting Hispanic viewers,” said Louis Hillelson, NewBay Media’s VP and Group Publisher for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. “That’s why we are acknowledging Gonzalo this year with our Award for Executive Leadership.”



Rafael Amaya, the star of the hit Telemundo super series El Señor de los Cielos, and Altice USA will also receive awards at the luncheon. Amaya will be feted with the 2017 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television while Altice USA will receive the 2017 Award for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video.



For more information on the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, which is part of B&C parent NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week, go to www.hispanictvsummit.com.