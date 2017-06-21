Rafael Amaya to Be Honored at Hispanic TV Summit

NEW YORK—Rafael Amaya, star of the popular, Emmy Award-winning, Spanish-language Telemundo super series El Señor de los Cielos (Lord of the Skies), which just launched its fifth season on June 20, will be the 2017 recipient of the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television.

Amaya will accept the award (from Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News) at a special luncheon ceremony, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., during the 15th annual Hispanic Television Summit on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Sheraton New York Hotel.

Mr. Amaya is being recognized for a career that has propelled him to becoming one of the best-known actors in both Spanish- and English-language television. His career includes starring roles in successful Telemundo Network original productions, theater, movies and television series. This leading man has also served as co-host of The Billboard Mexican Music Awards and The Billboard Latin Music Awards.

“We are especially excited to be recognizing the achievements of this outstanding, popular actor and musician, who continues to attract millions of viewers to every episode of the successful, long-running super series,” said Louis Hillelson, the magazines' VP and group publisher. “This is the quinceañera year for the Summit, and Mr. Amaya is receiving our legacy award which has been presented to other television leaders over the past fifteen years.”

Past recipients of the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television include other on-air celebrities like Mario Kreutzberger, better known as “Don Francisco;” Andrés Cantor; Cristina Saralegui; Lucero; Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan; news anchors Jorge Ramos, María Elena Salinas, José Díaz-Balart and María Celeste Arrarás; boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya and advertising executives P&G’s Edgar Sandoval and Monica Gadsby of Publicis Groupe.

The Hispanic Television Summit is the most popular and longest running annual event for executives in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences, worldwide. It attracts nearly 500 executives from the U.S., Latin America and Europe, produced for NewBay Media by the Schramm Marketing Group. This year, the summit will be one of a series of conferences and events to be presented during NYC TV and Video Week, Oct. 16-19, 2017.

To enjoy the early bird rate for this Summit, register by Monday, Sept. 11, at https://nbmedia.swoogo.com/TVWEEK2017.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, visit www.hispanictvsummit.com.