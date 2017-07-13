Altice USA to Receive Corporate Leadership Award at Hispanic Television Summit

Altice USAwill be given the 2017 Award for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video.

The communications and video services provider will be feted during a luncheon awards ceremony a the 15th Annual Hispanic Television Summit, which will be held as part of NewBay Media’sNYC Television Weekon Oct. 19 at the Sheraton New York Hotel.

The award will recognize Altice USA’s products and packages for Hispanic customers as well as their creative marketing that includes campaigns with actor and comedian John Leguizamo andsoccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Altice USA serves some of the most important Hispanic communities in our country. Their amazing commitment to Latino consumers sets an excellent example for all in the television and video industries. That’s why we are especially excited to honor them at this year’s Hispanic Television Summit,” said Louis Hillelson, NewBay Media's VP and Group Publisher forBroadcasting & CableandMultichannel News.

Also during the luncheon, actor and musicianRafael Amaya, who stars in Telemundo'sEl Señor de los Cielos, will be honoredwith the 2017 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television.

The Hispanic Television Summit is the longest running annual event for executives in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences, worldwide, attracting nearly 500 executives from the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

For more on the event, visitwww.hispanictvsummit.com.

To view the full press release,click here.