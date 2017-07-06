Altice USA Launches Ad Campaign With Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cable operator Altice has brought its global ad campaign to the U.S with a commercial that highlights the company’s broadband and video services.

A spot features soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, a worldwide spokesman for Altice getting caught outside a hotel room in his underwear. A hotel employee takes a digital picture of him that goes viral and is on the TV news by the time he gets back into his hotel room.

Altice is running the ads in the New York, Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, and 14 other states served by the company’s Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The ad will run on TV, digital and social.



“Altice USA customers love using our lightning-fast broadband service, and we are excited to connect with our customers in a fun, lighthearted way with our new Cristiano Ronaldo campaign, which highlights the large role internet connectivity plays in today’s digital culture,” said Matt Lake, chief marketing officer, Altice USA.

The advertising campaign was developed by the internal Creative Services agency of Altice USA in conjunction with Partners Agency of Lisbon, Ministerio Films and Y&R USA social media team.

The broader Altice campaign also runs in France, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic.