Altice USA to Move Headquarters to Queens

Altice USA said it will consolidate several local offices in the New York metropolitan area, moving its headquarters to Long Island City, Queens and relocating employees from several satellite offices in the region to its Bethpage, N.Y. site.

Altice USA, which purchased Cablevision Systems in May 2016, recently filed for an initial public offering of stock that could raise as much as $1.4 billion. The company has several locations throughout the New York metro area and these moves are to better utilize its space.

The company is currently in final discussions for lease space in Long Island City for its headquarters. It has not been determined how many people will be located in the new space, but the goal is to move corporate functions to Long Island City by the end of the fourth quarter. Altice began notifying employees of the changes Wednesday to ensure a smooth transition.

The company’s sprawling Bethpage campus, which served as Cablevision corporate headquarters for several years, will be dubbed the Operations Center, serving customers in 21 states. The facility has been vastly underutilized in the past three years and the company plans to consolidate about five other offices in the Bethpage area to that campus – mostly local engineering and tech groups and News 12 – that will bring that facility to full capacity. That transition – expected to begin in 2018 and conclude by the end of 2019 – will involve future enhancements to the building, including a new News 12 studio and more modern and collaborative spaces.

