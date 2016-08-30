‘Grimm’ to End After Mid-Season Run on NBC

NBC drama Grimm starts its sixth, and final, season Jan. 6, with 13 episodes before the show signs off. According to NBC, the season starts with “the battle fans have long been waiting for”— Nick versus Capt. Renard.

NBC renewed Grimm, produced by Universal Television and Hazy Mills, in April. The show averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers overall in live-plus-seven day ratings last season.

Also up for the mid-season is The New Celebrity Apprentice, with Arnold Schwarzenegger heading up the boardroom from Los Angeles, which rolls Monday, Jan. 2. Schwarzenegger’s advisors on the program include Warren Buffett, Tyra Banks and Steve Ballmer. The contestant lineup includes Laila Ali, Boy George, Eric Dickerson, Jon Lovitz and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Schwarzenegger, Mark Burnett, Page Feldman and Eric Van Wagenen are executive producers. The Celebrity Apprentice is produced and internationally distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM).

Mystical drama Emerald City, meanwhile, launches Friday, Jan. 6. According to NBC, “Epic, romantic and fantastical, Emerald City is an empowering tale of a young woman finding her true strength and identity even as she battles to bring a divided world together.”

Emerald City is a Universal Television production. David Schulner, Shaun Cassidy, Josh Friedman and Matthew Arnold are executive producers, as is director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar.