NBC Renews ‘Grimm’ for Sixth Season

NBC has renewed Friday drama Grimm for a sixth season. This season Grimm originals are averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers overall in live-plus-seven day ratings, said NBC, citing Nielsen.

“We absolutely love what our producers and cast have accomplished over the past five seasons,” said Jennifer Salke, NBC entertainment president. “They have created a whole new world of creatures and have a truly devoted fan base. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Grimm comes from Universal Television and Hazy Mills. The series was created by David Greenwalt & Jim Kouf and Stephen Carpenter. Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner and Norberto Barba are executive producers along with Greenwalt and Kouf.