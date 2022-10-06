‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reaches Season 19 October 6

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy begins on ABC October 6. The season premiere, written by Krista Vernoff, is called “Everything Has Changed.” The premiere’s description hints at several new characters.

“After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program,” goes ABC’s description. “A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already.”

Ellen Pompeo of course plays Meredith Grey. She will appear in eight episodes this season as she works on other projects, as an actress and a producer. Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Kevin McKidd are also in the cast.

Shonda Rhimes created Grey’s and is an executive producer. Vernoff is the showrunner, and executive produces along with Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen and Zoanne Clack.

Season 19 bears the tagline “Begin again.” Allen directed the season 19 premiere.

Grey's Anatomy shares ABC's Thursday bill with Station 19 and Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily.

In 2019, Grey’s Anatomy surpassed ER as the longest running medical drama in TV history. ■