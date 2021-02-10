‘Greg Gutfeld Show’ Going Nightly on Fox News

Fox News Channel weekly program The Greg Gutfeld Show is moving to a nightly schedule in the second quarter. It will air in the 11 p.m. ET weeknight slot, with Fox News @ Night going to midnight. Greg Gutfeld currently has a Saturday primetime slot. The program taking over that slot will be announced later.

Fox News describes The Greg Gutfeld Show as “a comedic hour featuring parodies on current events and signature monologues.”

“People need a reason to laugh. Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late-night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday timeslot,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. “With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late night television stars.”

Gutfeld joined Fox News in 2007 and has been a co-host on The Five since it launched nearly ten years ago. He will continue in that role. Fox News describes Gutfeld as “a libertarian political satirist, humorist, magazine editor and blogger.”

“This feels like the perfect next step following the amazing success of the weekend show, which is due in large part to a great staff and a management that lets the show follow its own unique path,” said Gutfeld. “Every day someone comes up to me to ask when are we going nightly, so now that we are, there will be approximately 3 million people who will claim it’s their idea!”