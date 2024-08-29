Great American Media Launches Pure Flix Premium Product

Pure Flix Premium subscribers can go behind the scenes with stars like Mario and Courtney Lopez from the Great American Christmas Extravaganza

Great American Family said it is launching a premium tier of its Pure Flix faith-and-family-focused streaming service.

Pure Flix Premium costs $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

Subscribers will get more content and access to talent in the form of live-streamed red-carpet events and question-and-answer sessions with the stars of Great American programming and the company’s senior execs including founder and CEO Bill Abbott.

“In the entertainment industry, only a few brands truly stand out,“ Abbott said. “Pure Flix is already recognized as the go-to destination for faith and family-friendly streaming content in a marketplace that is rarely family-focused. We’re excited to offer our members Pure Flix Premium, fostering an even more vibrant, like-minded community that inspires us to fulfill our mission to create uplifting and inspiring programming,”

Examples of what Pure Flix Premium subscribers will have access to include:

August 30, Bill Abbott joins Mr. Manhattan and Get Him Back for Christmas stars, Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega

September 5, original series County Rescue star Julia Reilly joins Abbott in a conversation about the Season 2 renewal of the series, the co-stars, and what fans can expect when the series returns in early 2025

September 25, film and television actress, Danica McKellar, star of Swing Into Romance, joins fans at a live virtual screening party for the premiere of the film on Pure Flix and hosts a Q&A following the movie

October 11, actress, director, and 2024 Movieguide Epiphany Award Winner, Shari Rigby (Divine Influencer) hosts a discussion for fans on Women in Faith & Entertainment in a live virtual screening

October 14, exclusive God’s Not Dead: Extended Cut

November 11, actor and daytime soap series star Cameron Mathison hosts a live virtual screening for the premiere of his original Christmas movie, A Kindhearted Christmas, followed by a Q&A

November 15, actor Jesse Hutch joins Abbott in a pre-taped zoom conversation about the making of the soon to be holiday classic, A Little Women’s Christmas

November 21, food and baking influencer, Emily Hutchinson hosts a pre-taped zoom conversation on food & God in time for Thanksgiving.

Great American merged with Pure Flix last year in a deal with Sony that left Sony as a minority owner.

Great American Media also announced that its holiday franchise Great American Christmas will return for its fourth year before Halloween on October 17.

Between its Great American Family and Pure Flix channels, the company said Great American Christmas will feature more original Christmas content than ever before–and more than any other media company.

The films feature familiar faces such as Mario Lopez, Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar.

Great American Media will host its inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena in New York from November 20 to January 5.

The event culminates with Great American Family’s live coverage of the 138th Tournament of Roses Parade.

“Great American Christmas has quickly become a highly valued holiday tradition" said Abbott.

“Our early success is owed to our incredible family of talent and a commitment to storytelling that embodies the true spirit of Christmas—the holiday as it’s meant to be celebrated. Stories about love, faith, hope, and joy set us apart from others simply making movies in holiday settings,” he said. “The extraordinary number of high-quality, original faith and family premieres this holiday season elevates Great American Christmas to a leadership position in the holiday space.”