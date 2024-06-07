Great American Media Appoints Kristen Jenkins Chief Financial Officer

Great American Media said it appointed Kristen Jenkins as chief financial officer.

Jenkins was previously senior VP at GTT Communications, At Great American Media, she will be responsible for financial strategy and finance operations. She succeeds Max Pinigin.

“We are excited to welcome Kristen Jenkins to the Great American Media team as she brings the experience and ideal skill set to lead our financial operations,” said Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott. “The role of CFO has grown more complex as we navigate multiple platforms and business models to drive our bottom line. Kristen’s expertise in a variety of different areas makes her the perfect fit for Great American Media.”

Before GTT, Jenkins held senior finance roles at The Knot Worldwide, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, and AOL. Jenkins began her career, and earned her CPA, at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“I am thrilled to join the talented and creative team at Great American Media at this pivotal stage of growth for the company. I am excited to contribute to the company’s vision and financial health, helping to ensure sustainable growth and success in the rapidly evolving media landscape,” said Jenkins.