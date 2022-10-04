Gray's Telemundo Affiliates in Texas To Air 'Noticias Texas' Morning Show

Gray Television said it will start to air Telemundo's new morning show, Noticias Telemundo Texas, on its seven Telemundo affiliates in the state.

Noticias Telemundo Texas launched Sept. 26 on five Telemundo owned stations. The show is produced at the KXAS/KXTX studios in Fort Worth with all of the stations contributing reports on news in their markets.

Starting Oct. 10, Gray's stations will start airing the show and its journalists will contribute reports to the program.

The companies say that with this arrangement, Spanish-speaking audiences in 13 Texas markets will receive live news, updates and weather forecasts on weekday mornings.

Gray's Telemundo affiliated stations in Texas also will simulcast the 4 p.m. newscast from either KXTV or KVDA, leading into their own newscasts.

Gray said its stations will be providing more news than any other Spanish-language news outlets in their markets.

“We are pleased to team up with Gray TV and to expand our Noticias Telemundo Texas newscast to more communities in the state,” added Ozzie Martínez, executive VP, multi-platform news, original programming, standards for Telemundo Station Group. “From discussing the headlines that are leading the day to providing more context about the issues impacting Texans, our newscast will now reach and inform even more communities.”

Telemundo has stations in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, McAllen and El Paso.

Gray has stations in Odessa-Midland, Waco-Temple-Bryan, Laredo, Lubbock, Amarillo, Tyler-Lufkin and Wichita Falls-Lawton. ■