Gray TV Tops $400 Million in Political Advertising

Gray Television said that its TV stations and digital services have run more than $400 million in political advertising so far this year.

Gray’s stations in Georgia have run $20 million worth of campaign advertising for the state’s two U.S. Senate runoff races since election day on Nov. 3.

Gray said it expects political advertising will continue to grow through Jan 5, 2021, when the special Senate runoff elections are held.

Gray has Georgia stations in Savannah, Albany, Columbus and Thomasville.

Overall Gray owns station and digital properties in 94 markets.