Gray TV Sets First Class Of Media Training Center Interns
By Jon Lafayette published
10 Mississippi students to get 14-week course
Gray Television and WLBT-TV, in Jackson, Mississippi, said it has selected the first group of students who will participate in the Gray Media Training Center internship program.
The program is designed to prepare and train students at Mississippi colleges and universities for the evolving media environment. The program is focused on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Gray said it is committed to investing more than $1million to create the training center.
The first class includes 10 students. They will begin the program in late August. It will run for 14 weeks and include instruction in production, sales, operations, information technology, engineering, coding and marketing.
The participants are: Delesha Banks, Alcorn State University; MeKiyla Brown, Alcorn State; Joliyah Daughtry, Jackson State University; Tiara Jackson, Hinds Community College (Utica); De’Nautis Liddell, Mississippi Valley State University; Harmony Porter, Hinds Community College (Utica); Jasmine Puckett, Jackson State; Makyla Simmons, Jackson State; Dejona Sims, Alcorn State University, and Kori Ann Walters, Jackson State. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
