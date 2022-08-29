Gray TV Sets First Class Of Media Training Center Interns

Gray Television and WLBT-TV, in Jackson, Mississippi, said it has selected the first group of students who will participate in the Gray Media Training Center internship program.

The program is designed to prepare and train students at Mississippi colleges and universities for the evolving media environment. The program is focused on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Gray said it is committed to investing more than $1million to create the training center.

Also Read: Gray TV Gives More GMs Regional Station Oversight

The first class includes 10 students. They will begin the program in late August. It will run for 14 weeks and include instruction in production, sales, operations, information technology, engineering, coding and marketing.

The participants are: Delesha Banks, Alcorn State University; MeKiyla Brown, Alcorn State; Joliyah Daughtry, Jackson State University; Tiara Jackson, Hinds Community College (Utica); De’Nautis Liddell, Mississippi Valley State University; Harmony Porter, Hinds Community College (Utica); Jasmine Puckett, Jackson State; Makyla Simmons, Jackson State; Dejona Sims, Alcorn State University, and Kori Ann Walters, Jackson State. ■