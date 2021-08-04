Trending

Gray TV Promotes Executives in Human Relations Department

By

Maurice Gibson, Keith Hildibrand, Sylantha Taylor get new posts

Gray Television Human Resources
Maurice Gibson, Keith Hildibrand and Sylantha Taylor were promoted (Image credit: Gray Television)

Gray TV said it promoted three human relations executives, reflecting the growth of the company.

Marice Gibson was named VP, employee relations; Keith Hildibrand became VP, benefits and Sylantha Taylor was appointed assistant VP, benefits, all effective July 1.

 Also Read: Gray Television Issues Raises of Up to 4% For Nearly All Employees

Before Gray, Gibson was director, HR business partner, director of employee relations, and director of ethics and compliance at AT&T.

Hildibrand has 20 years of experience in the employee benefits field. He will play a critical role in ensuring the transition of benefit for employees of companies acquired by Gray. 

Taylor will oversee strategy and administration of worker compensation and safety programs, wellness initiative and retirement program administration. Before Gray, she was with Paradies Lagardere, Adcare Health Systems, Intercontinental Hotels Group and National Linen Services.

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.