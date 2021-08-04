Gray TV Promotes Executives in Human Relations Department
Maurice Gibson, Keith Hildibrand, Sylantha Taylor get new posts
Gray TV said it promoted three human relations executives, reflecting the growth of the company.
Marice Gibson was named VP, employee relations; Keith Hildibrand became VP, benefits and Sylantha Taylor was appointed assistant VP, benefits, all effective July 1.
Also Read: Gray Television Issues Raises of Up to 4% For Nearly All Employees
Before Gray, Gibson was director, HR business partner, director of employee relations, and director of ethics and compliance at AT&T.
Hildibrand has 20 years of experience in the employee benefits field. He will play a critical role in ensuring the transition of benefit for employees of companies acquired by Gray.
Taylor will oversee strategy and administration of worker compensation and safety programs, wellness initiative and retirement program administration. Before Gray, she was with Paradies Lagardere, Adcare Health Systems, Intercontinental Hotels Group and National Linen Services.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.