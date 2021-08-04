Gray TV Promotes Executives in Human Relations Department

Gray TV said it promoted three human relations executives, reflecting the growth of the company.

Marice Gibson was named VP, employee relations; Keith Hildibrand became VP, benefits and Sylantha Taylor was appointed assistant VP, benefits, all effective July 1.

Before Gray, Gibson was director, HR business partner, director of employee relations, and director of ethics and compliance at AT&T.

Hildibrand has 20 years of experience in the employee benefits field. He will play a critical role in ensuring the transition of benefit for employees of companies acquired by Gray.

Taylor will oversee strategy and administration of worker compensation and safety programs, wellness initiative and retirement program administration. Before Gray, she was with Paradies Lagardere, Adcare Health Systems, Intercontinental Hotels Group and National Linen Services.