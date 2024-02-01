Gray Trades With Marquee Broadcasting for Permit To Build Salt Lake Station
Marquee gets stations in Cheyenne (Wyo.)-Scottsbluff (Neb.) and Casper, Wyo., in swap
Gray Television said it agreed to a swap that gives it Marquee Broadcasting’s FCC permit to build KDBU Salt Lake City, Utah, a new station.
Marquee receives KGWN Cheyenne, Wyoming, and KCWY Casper, Wyoming, from Gray.
Neither company will receive addition cash or compensation in the transaction.
Salt Lake City is market number 27. Cheyenne-Scottsbluff (Nebraska) is market 194 and Casper is market 198.
“Marquee is excited to acquire Gray’s leading stations in Wyoming and Western Nebraska,“ Marquee CEO Patricia Lane said. “We are looking forward to building on the legacy there.”
Patricia and Brian Lane founded Marquee in 2013. It focuses on smaller markets markets because that’s “where our community involvement can mean the most, and make the biggest difference.”
Marquee uses the motto “because local matters.”
