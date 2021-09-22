Gray Television To Launch Telemundo Cleveland in January
Affiliate will have 6 and 11 p.m. news
WOIO Cleveland will launch the market’s first Telemundo affiliate Jan. 1, on sister station WTCL’s channel 6.1. Sharing resources with WOIO’s 19 News, the Telemundo station will offer 6 and 11 p.m. weekday news.
WOIO and WTCL are owned by Gray Television.
“We are excited that Telemundo Cleveland will fill the void for Spanish-language viewers in our market with Telemundo’s great programming as well as two live and locally produced weekday newscasts,” said WOIO VP/GM Erik Schrader. “We are honored to provide this important service to the fast-growing Hispanic community in Northeast Ohio.”
WOIO is a CBS affiliate in DMA No. 19. Gray Television also owns The CW outlet WUAB, with MyNetworkTV airing on a subchannel.
