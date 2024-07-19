Gray Television Stations to Air Live Harlem Globetrotters Event

Gray Media is partnering with the Harlem Globetrotters to air a live broadcast of the basketball team playing at American Dream in New Jersey August 18. The event tips off at 7 p.m. ET and airs on stations owned by Gray in more than 90 markets.

The broadcast will be produced by Gray’s Raycom Sports.

“We’re fired up to work with the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!” said Raycom Sports CEO Hunter Nickell. “ Over the last 45 years, we’ve produced over 10,000 events, including college basketball, football, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS games. Now, we’re honored to showcase the Globetrotters on Gray stations across the country.”

The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals August 18.

The franchise debuted in 1926. The Globetrotters star in the NBC series Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward, which is produced by Hearst Media Production Group and premiered in 2022 as part of NBC’s “The More You Know” programming block. Craig Robinson hosts the show.

“Our history making residency continues to attract partners who want to help amplify the moment,” said Keith Dawkins, president, Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. “It’s been over 40 years since audiences have seen the Globetrotters LIVE on TV, and we are thankful that Gray Media is helping us revitalize our brand for an entirely new generation.”

American Dream, located just outside New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey, features shopping, dining and theme parks, including Nickelodeon Universe and the DreamWorks Water Park.