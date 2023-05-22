Gray Television Promotes Sandy Breland to EVP-COO

Gray Television said it promoted Sandy Breland to executive VP and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Breland had been senior managing VP at Grey. She succeeds Bob Smith, who recently retired after a long career at Gray.

“Sandy has vast talents and experience in leading local news-focused operations that have earned her enormous respect within Gray and throughout our industry,” Gray executive chairman Hilton H. Howell said. “She is the natural choice to lead Gray’s unique portfolio of leading television stations, and we are thrilled to announce her promotion as our new chief operating officer.”

Breland joined Gray in 2019 when Gray acquired Raycom Media. Earlier in her career, she was general manager of stations in New Orleans, and Baton Rouge, and executive news director in Phoenix and New Orleans.