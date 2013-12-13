Breland Named WVUE New Orleans GM

Sandy Breland, WAFB Baton Rouge general manager and a New Orleans native, has been named VP and general manager of WVUE New Orleans. She starts Dec. 16, when Raycom begins providing operational services to the station, which is owned by Tom Benson's Louisiana Media Company (LMC). Breland, former news director at WWL New Orleans, succeeds Joe Cook, who moves to a president role at LMC.

"Sandy is the perfect choice to lead and grow this station," said Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom. "She knows New Orleans and served the people of that community during some of the more challenging times in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina."

Breland will continue her role as Raycom regional VP, with oversight of the company’s Louisiana stations: WAFB, KSLA Shreveport, and KPLC Lake Charles.

"We're pleased to have someone with Sandy's background and experience who is a native New Orleanian with a proven track record of serving the community," said Benson.

Breland said she is "thrilled" to get back to DMA No. 51. "We share a passion for New Orleans and a passion for quality journalism," she said of WVUE, a Fox affiliate. "The synergy between WVUE and our other Louisiana stations will bring more depth and resources in covering issues of importance for our viewers."