Gray Television Forms Sports And Entertainment Ad Group

Gray Television said it formed a new advertising and sponsorship unit that will sell advertising in sports and entertainment programming by Gray companies.

In addition to its TV stations, Gray owns Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey and RTM Studios, which produce hundreds of hours of live events, original content and branded entertainment.

“One of the great strengths of Gray Television is the passionate communities we represent through the broad array of content we produce and distribute across many different platforms,” said Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO of Gray Television. “This initiative showcases our unique programming to marketers through high-impact sponsorships and will help us serve our customers more effectively.”

Gray Sports + Entertainment will be headed by Bill Lancaster, now VP of sales for Raycom Sports and RTM Studios. He joined Gray in 2016 from what is now Tegna.

Joel Lewin joins the group as senior director of revenue development from Warner Bros. Television, where he was VP, media sales.

Some of the original content the new group will sell advertising and sponsorships in are World Chase Tag, The ACC Digital Networks, Origin Sports, PowerNation, Full Court Press and The Song.