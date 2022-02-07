Gray Television Acquires Telemundo Atlanta

Gray Television has reached an agreement with Capital Media Group to acquire WKTB Atlanta, which is known as Telemundo Atlanta. The purchase also includes sister company Surge Digital Media, a boutique digital agency.

The price was not divulged.

Gray is based in Atlanta. Late last year, Gray acquired WGCL-WPCH Atlanta, which had been part of Meredith.

“We are very excited to add Telemundo Atlanta and Surge Digital to our growing local presence in our hometown,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell. “Together, our Atlanta media properties will be better able to grow their local audiences, serve local community groups and provide unparalleled opportunities for local businesses to reach consumers. Moreover, our Telemundo operations in other markets will benefit from the experiences, expertise and talent that Telemundo Atlanta has developed over the past 13 years as a successful family-owned start-up in a very large and competitive media market.”

Co-owned by Susan Sim Oh and Coline Sim, Capital launched the Telemundo operation in 2009.

“Telemundo Atlanta and Surge Digital Media are looking forward to taking the station and digital agency’s offerings and initiatives to the next level through Gray’s expansive resources,” said Susan Sim Oh. “We know that Gray shares our deep commitment of moving the community forward and we are excited for the opportunities that Gray will bring to our employees and audiences.”

The parties anticipate that both Sim Oh and Sim will join Gray at the closing. Sim will oversee the station’s operations. Sim Oh will assume a new role guiding strategy, multi-platform operations and expansion across the nation for Gray’s Telemundo stations. ■