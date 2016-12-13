Gray Stations Rolling Out on Haystack TV

Furthering its millennial reach, Gray Television has struck a deal with Haystack TV, the personalized video news streaming service, to deliver its TV stations’ content over-the-top.

“Our viewers don’t just want great content, they want to consume information on the platforms and devices of their own choosing,” said Jason Effinger, Gray’s chief digital and technology officer said. “Haystack TV allows Gray to better meet the needs of our millennial viewers through a technology and a platform that are far ahead of the competition in delivering relevant video content to local viewers across the country.”

Gray’s announcement comes roughly two weeks after Meredith announced it would be distributing its stations’ content via Haystack, which recommends news based on users’ preferences.

Haystack currently offers local TV news on-demand. The content is viewable through the service’s local news channel, an in-app feature that allows users to watch regional content.

Haystack is available on eight platforms including iOS, Android and Amazon Fire TV.