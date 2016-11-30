Meredith Stations Go OTT on Haystack TV

Furthering affiliates’ foray over-the-top, Meredith-owned TV stations are rolling out local news on Haystack TV, the personalized news streaming service.

Stations in seven Meredith markets including Atlanta and Phoenix have launched on Haystack, distributing news on-demand via the service. The content will be viewable through Haystack’s new local news channel, an in-app feature that allows users to watch regional content.

Meredith’s remaining news-producing stations will also gradually start distributing content on Haystack, which is available on eight platforms including iOS, Android and Amazon Fire TV. The group’s stations cover 12 markets reaching 12 million households.

Haystack, which recommends news for users based on preferences, has also added Newsy, the video news service, and CBS Interactive’s CNET and GameSpot to its list of content providers.

“We are excited to be working with a growing list of great content partners to keep a new generation of viewers informed,” CEO Daniel Barreto said. “Our technology and editors ensure that we always show timely and high quality content. With us, users never need to worry about fake news.”