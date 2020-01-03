Gray Signs Expanded Renewal Deal with Comscore

Gray Television said it renewed and expanded its relationship with Comscore.

Under the new agreement, Comscore will provide local TV currency data for selling advertising in 83 of the 93 markets where Gray runs stations. The footprint of those stations represents about 19% of all U.S. TV households.

Comscore, which is trying to rebound after three years of accounting investigations that led to the company settling fraud charges, has had some success in winning local ratings business against measurement leader Nielsen.

Both Nielsen and Comscore have been involved in strategic reviews of their businesses. Nielsen announced plans to split into two companies, one of which will continue to provide media measurement. Comscore, which has gone through a series of senior management changes since its accounting issues were revealed, in November named Bill Livek as its new CEO.

A year ago, after acquiring Raycom, Gray expanded the number of its stations using Comscore rather than Nielsen.

"Comscore is thrilled to continue to build out our partnership with Gray Television," said Steve Walsh, executive vice president of Local Markets at Comscore. "We are committed to measurement innovation and excellence that helps drive revenue and profits for our clients, and we look forward to delivering for Gray in each of their markets."