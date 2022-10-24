Gray Promotes Marsha Fogarty to GM of WTOC Savannah

Gray Television said it promoted Marsha B. Fogarty to general manger of WTOC Savannah, Georgia, effective October 21.

Fogarty has been general sales manager for WTOC since 2014.

She replaces Larry Silbermann, who had held the post starting in 2015.

Fogarty joined WTOC in 1998 as an account executive and was promoted to local sales manager.

Before joining the station, the Savannah native held posts at Memorial Health and the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. ■