Gray Names Ron Bartholomew GM of WNDU-TV, South Bend
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec was head of sales at WMC-TV, Memphis
Gray Television said it named Ron Bartholomew as general manager of WNDU-TV, South Bend, Indiana.
Bartholomew had been director of sales at WMC-TV, Gray’s station in Memphis. He succeeds John O’Brien, now running Gray’s WAVE-TV in Louisville.
Gray described Bartholomew as an executive and entrepreneur who is passionate about constructing talented teams with diverse backgrounds. His teams are focused on supporting community and building strong business relationships.
Before joining Gray three years ago, Bartholomew was with CBS-owned stations in New Orleans and Tampa and served as a consultant for The Blank News Channel. ■
