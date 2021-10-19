Trending

Gray Names Michele Gors GM of KEYC Mankato

By

Gors had been news director at KTTC in Rochester, Minn.

Michele Gors Gray Television GM Mankata
Michele Gors (Image credit: Gray Television)

Gray Television said it promoted Michele Gors to general manager of KEYC Mankato, Minnesota.

Gors had been news director of KTTC, Rochester, Minnesota, which was acquired by Gray when it bought the Quincy Media stations

She succeeds Ed Woloszyn, who died in September.

“Michele has done an outstanding job managing the dominant KTTC newsroom in Rochester and will now bring her passion and expertise to the KEYC team,” said Mike King, Gray senior VP. Gors begins her new role at KEYC on Nov. 15.

Before KTTC, Gors was news director or a news manager at WREG, Memphis, Tennessee; WTSP, Tampa; KTNV, Las Vegas; and KWCH, Wichita, Kansas. She also served as CEO and president of KPTS, the PBS affiliate in Wichita.

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.