Gray Names Michele Gors GM of KEYC Mankato

Gray Television said it promoted Michele Gors to general manager of KEYC Mankato, Minnesota.

Gors had been news director of KTTC, Rochester, Minnesota, which was acquired by Gray when it bought the Quincy Media stations.

She succeeds Ed Woloszyn, who died in September.

“Michele has done an outstanding job managing the dominant KTTC newsroom in Rochester and will now bring her passion and expertise to the KEYC team,” said Mike King, Gray senior VP. Gors begins her new role at KEYC on Nov. 15.

Before KTTC, Gors was news director or a news manager at WREG, Memphis, Tennessee; WTSP, Tampa; KTNV, Las Vegas; and KWCH, Wichita, Kansas. She also served as CEO and president of KPTS, the PBS affiliate in Wichita.