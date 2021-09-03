Ed Woloszyn, GM of KEYC-TV In Mankata, Minn., Dies of Cancer

Ed Woloszyn, general manager of KEYC-TV, Mankato, Minn., died after a short battle with cancer, Gray Television said.

Woloszyn joined the station in 2016 and became general manager in 2019.

“We are shocked and saddened by Ed’s passing,” offered Gray senior VPMike King. “Ed was a wonderful person and someone who cared as much about his colleagues and community as anyone. We will all miss his energy and smile, while we are grateful for the time he spent with us.”

Before KEYC, Woloszyn was with stations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

He is survived by his wife Amy and their children Estelle and Henry.