Grammy Awards Sold in 195 Territories

The 54th Annual Grammy Awards, which are set to air on Sunday, Feb. 12 on CBS in the U.S., will have record breaking distribution around the world this year, with Alfred Haber, president of Alfred Haber, Inc. (AHI) announcing that the show is now cleared in 195 territories.

According to AHI, key sales secured for this year's show include: Global Television (Canada), Channel 4 (United Kingdom), ProSieben (Germany), WOWOW (Japan), NRJ12 (France), Shanghai Media Group (China), TV4 (Sweden), REN TV (Russia), Foxtel (Australia), Turner (Latin America), TV2 (Denmark), Televisa (Mexico), STAR (Southeast Asia), MNET (Africa), Norwegian Broadcasting (Norway), YLE (Finland), Corporacion de Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico), ECOR (Bolivia), and VTM (Belgium).

It is the 23rd year that AHI has handled international sales of the awards program.