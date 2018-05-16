Gracenote Helps vMVPD Subs Find Programming

Because even with skinny bundles it’s hard to sort through all the choices, Gracenote is introducing a new product to enhance the electronic program guides for viewers who subscribe to virtual multichannel video programming distributor services (vMVPDs) and other streaming services.

Users of smart TV and other connected TV devices have multiple options for tuning in sitcoms and dramas or have challenges finding news, sports or other live programing that might be available via different subscriptions to different services.

Using its metadata and search technology, Gracenote, a division of Nielsen, says it can help its smartTV and connected device making customers optimize consumers’ viewing experience with vMVPD Line-Ups.

“Gracenote’s mission is to help providers from all areas of the TV ecosystem make it easy for their end users to connect to great content,” said Simon Adams, general manager of video and sports at Gracenote. “Our newest data solution, designed for cable and satellite operators who offer virtual services as well as standalone OTT providers, bridges the best of live linear programming with on-demand libraries to make content easier to find and watch across platforms. By empowering all players in the market to deliver outstanding user experiences, Gracenote is helping them stay ahead of shifting viewing habits and position themselves for success.”

vMVPDs can deliver rich TV search and discovery experiences built around up-to-the minute live TV schedules and stunning TV and movie imagery with the new program guide technology.

Gracenote IDs link programming across platforms and surface TV shows and movies in unified search results that cover linear broadcast and cable as well as on-demand availability.