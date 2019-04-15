‘GoT’ and Masters Viewers Faced Usual Live Stream Challenges Sunday

With the internet a less-than-ideal platform for live-streaming mass-audience events, rarely if ever do hugely anticipated programs go down without a hitch, and Sunday was no exception.

Streamers of HBO’s season eight premiere of Game of Thrones experienced issues in regions including the Northeast U.S., as well as Europe and Latin America, according to the website DownDetector.

Frustrated users of HBO Go, the authenticated online channel and the standalone streaming service HBO Now took to social media Sunday night to report issues ranging from login problems to excessive buffering and system crashes.

[embed]https://twitter.com/HBOGOhelp/status/1117585945514127360[/embed]

Problems were also reported by users who get HBO through Hulu.

One of the glitches was consumer-friendly: DirecTV Now accidentally made the GOT premiere available in some regions three hours ahead of schedule, according to published reports.

The season seven finale of Game of Thrones produced a first-night audience of 12.1 million viewers, and the season eight premiere was expected to exceed that total.

Earlier on Sunday, as Tiger Woods was completing his first major pro golf tournament win in 11 years, users of Hulu+ Live TV and DirecTV Now also reportedly faced challenges.

One frustrated user said on Twitter that he was told by Hulu customer service that CBS, which was broadcasting The Masters golf tourney live, cut Hulu and DirecTV Now’s access to local CBS stations so as to re-direct viewership to its website and apps.