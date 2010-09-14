'Gossip Queens' to Launch in Slow Roll-Out Sept. 20

Entertainment Studios

will premiere half-hour strip The Gossip

Queens in broadcast and cable syndication on Monday, Sept. 20.

Four comedians will

host The Gossip Queens -- Loni Love,

Alec Mapa, Michelle Collins and Bernadette Pauley - as they chat and joke about

celebrity news and gossip.

To start, the show

will roll out on just a few TV stations, including Weigel's WCIU Chicago, NBC's

KNTV San Francisco, Gannett's WTSP Tampa, Cox's WRDQ Orlando and Sinclair's

WBFF Baltimore. The show, which is being shot in high definition, also will air

on Viacom's gay-themed cable network Logo and on ES' Comedy.TV.