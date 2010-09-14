'Gossip Queens' to Launch in Slow Roll-Out Sept. 20
Entertainment Studios
will premiere half-hour strip The Gossip
Queens in broadcast and cable syndication on Monday, Sept. 20.
Four comedians will
host The Gossip Queens -- Loni Love,
Alec Mapa, Michelle Collins and Bernadette Pauley - as they chat and joke about
celebrity news and gossip.
To start, the show
will roll out on just a few TV stations, including Weigel's WCIU Chicago, NBC's
KNTV San Francisco, Gannett's WTSP Tampa, Cox's WRDQ Orlando and Sinclair's
WBFF Baltimore. The show, which is being shot in high definition, also will air
on Viacom's gay-themed cable network Logo and on ES' Comedy.TV.
