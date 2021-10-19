Google Expands Basketball Sponsorships with Disney, ESPN

Disney Advertising Sales said it has expanded its relationship with Google, an official partner of the National Basketball Association.

Google’s Pixel smartphone is becoming the first presenting sponsor of the NBA Playoffs. Pixel will be integrated into the full slate of playoff games that are nationally televised on ESPN and on TNT.

Pixel will also be the presenting sponsor of the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League All-Star Game.

Google’s YouTube TV will continue as the presenting sponsor of the NBA Playoffs. It is also finishing up a season-long relationship with the WNBA as sponsor of the ESPNW: Women + Sports Summit.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our collaboration with Google is the perfect example of what Disney does best,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales. “We work with our advertisers to integrate their brand and message across relevant content. We’re excited to see Google growing their presence across sports with NBA and WNBA, and look forward to how this relationship will continue to evolve.”

As the Official Search Trends and Fan Insights Partner and Official Search Engine of the NBA, Google will work with the association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League to utilize Google Trends throughout the season to share real-time search data around the three leagues and their most exciting moments. Google and the NBA will also develop innovative experiences for fans across Google apps and Pixel, accessing Google’s latest 3D and AR technology.