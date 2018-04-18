NBA Makes Deal With Twitch to Stream eSports League

The National Basketball Association announced a multiyear partnership with video service Twitch, which will live stream all of the games of the new NBA 2K League.

Twitch, the online home for 15 million users who are mainly video game fans, is the first media partner for NBA 2K, which will feature 102 of the best players of the basketball-based video game. It has exclusive live rights to show the games.

As the Official Live Streaming Partner of the NBA 2K League, Twitch will provide fans around the world with live streams of up to 199 games throughout the season, including weekly matchups, three in-season tournaments, playoffs and the NBA 2K League Finals. The live streams will include live commentary, analysis and additional league updates.

Twitch also carries six games a week of the NBA minor league operation, the G League.

"From video games to real games, the NBA continues to innovate around basketball when it comes to engaging with the Twitch community," said Justin Dellario, Head of Esports Programs, Twitch. "By partnering with Twitch for the NBA 2K League, that pioneering spirit will continue to be reflected when we elevate this latest entry to the world of competitive gaming with interactive features and our global stage."

Twitch will work with the league to build extensions, such as interactive custom overlays, in order to provide new fan engagement opportunities.

Along with presenting live games, Twitch will serve as a Founding Partner of the NBA 2K League.