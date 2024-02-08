Goodway Group Makes Deal To Tap Into FreeWheel Video Inventory

Data-driven media and marketing company Goodway Group said it formed its first video-only partnership with FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad-tech business.

The arrangement allows publishers working with Goodway Group to tap into FreeWheel’s direct connections and access premium video advertising inventory

Publishers will have great transparency into the ad buying process and Goodway group will have first access to test innovative new products.

“As the TV advertising ecosystem continues to fragment and evolve, we sought a partner with a steady commitment to infusing simplicity, transparency and innovation and FreeWheel clearly stood out,” said Andrea Kwiatek, Director, Partnerships, Goodway Group. “FreeWheel has consistently driven greater innovation and better business results for their clients, and this is fueled by a deep understanding of the challenges that the industry faces today. We look forward to working together with them to help raise the bar for TV advertising for our clients and across the ecosystem.”

Working together will also streamline workflow for marketers. The savings they realize can be put back into the TV marketplace, the companies said.

“At FreeWheel, we are challenging ourselves, our clients, and the broader marketplace to treat professionally produced commercial break ad inventory different from standard banner ads. This means we need to find innovative ways to make the TV ad buying process simpler and more direct, predictable and effective to buy programmatically,” said Jon Mansell, VP, head of U.S. Programmatic Demand, FreeWheel. “These are the same guiding principles that are powering our partnership with Goodway and our goal is to help better improve the industry, on all of these pillars, by teaming up with them.”