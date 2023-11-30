FreeWheel Boosts Access to FAST Channels in OrkaTV Deal

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said it made a deal with OrkaTV that will help its clients reach target audiences on free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

OrkaTV’s streaming TV marketplace includes more than 3,500 FAST channels and FreeWheel said teaming up with OrkaTV will drive up demand for streaming inventory.

“Improving the viewer experience is a top industry priority for us and this new partnership with OrkaTV will help pave the way for that,” said Emily Bromley, VP, growth at FreeWheel. “With this new integration, advertisers can better reach target audiences at a granular level, while engaging and capturing their interest with a new array of premium FAST channels.”

Advertisers will also be able to take advantage of OrkaTV’s contextual targeting capabilities.

OrkaTV’s marketplace generates 35 billion ad requests per month. The ads are displayed on television sets, without popups or skipping.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the FAST space,” said Mike Woods, founder and CEO, OrkaTV. “With new channels and a growing stream of audiences tuning into this sector, we wanted to create a new way to give advertisers what they need to maximize the impact of their campaigns, while bringing the scale, reach and efficiency of TV to FAST.”