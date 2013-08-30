'The Good Wife' Debuts on Hulu Plus Sept. 1

Hulu announced Friday that CBS' The Good Wife will debut on the service's subscription-based Hulu Plus beginning midnight Sept. 1. All four seasons will be available.

Earlier this year, CBS sold the legal drama into a multiplatform syndication deal that included subscription video with on demand services, a basic cable network and broadcast television stations. Good Wife episodes premiered on Amazon Prime Instant Video in March and is also slated to debut on Hallmark Channel and broadcast stations next year.

The fifth season of The Good Wife premieres on CBS Sept. 29 at 9 p.m.