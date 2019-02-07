Godwin Named Exec VP at CBS News

Susan Zirinsky, incoming president and senior executive producer of CBS News, has promoted three people in the department. Kimberly Godwin becomes executive VP of news, with top editorial oversight of newsgathering around the world. She joined CBS News in 2007 and was VP of news. She was also CBS News’ executive director for development and diversity since 2014.

Charles Pavlounis has been named executive VP of business development and chief financial officer, overseeing the news division’s finances, business operations, CBS Newspath, CBS News Radio and new business development initiatives. Pavlounis joined CBS News in 2015. He was senior VP and chief financial officer.

Related: Bill Owens Named ‘60 Minutes’ Exec Producer

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews will become executive VP of strategic professional development, focusing on recruitment and development of off-air talent. Ciprian-Matthews has been executive VP of news since 2018.

“News is very much a team sport. It is critical to have a strategic, collaborative leadership team as we reset the CBS News of today into a leading news organization of the future,” said Zirinsky. “Kim, Charlie and Ingrid are dedicated to our mission. Each brings a wide-range of talents and skills that immediately makes CBS News a stronger organization.”

Zirinsky named Bill Owens executive producer of 60 Minutes earlier in the week.