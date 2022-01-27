Goal! Cinedigm’s Realmadrid TV Launches on Pluto TV

Cinedigm said that its RealMadrid TV channel has launched on Pluto TV, ViacomCBS’s big streaming service.

Realmadrid TV focuses on Spain’s Real Madrid, one of the world’s most popular soccer teams. It shows 2 or 3 matches per week during the season in addition to other news and features.

The network joins Pluto TV’s sports category.

"Real Madrid has one of the most loyal fanbases worldwide, with more than 450 million fans across the globe. With Real Madrid’s strong and continually growing fanbase in the U.S., Realmadrid TV now offers those fans an incredible opportunity to catch the latest matches, news, and revisit classic moments in the club’s history,” said Jennifer Soltesz, VP, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm.

“Realmadrid TV on Pluto TV brings the world’s most famous and successful soccer team to one of the most popular ad-supported streaming services, giving fans across the country a close look at the team they love,” Soltesz said, ■