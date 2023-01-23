Glenn L. Coleman Named President/GM at Univision Houston
Promoted from VP and station manager
Glenn L. Coleman has been named president and general manager of KXLN-KFTH Houston, known as Univision Houston. He had been VP and station manager there. He starts immediately.
Coleman joined Univision in 2014 as VP and sales director in Houston. Before Univision, he worked at Tribune Media as VP and general sales manager in Washington, D.C. He started his career with the CBS Television Stations group as a business development account executive in Atlanta and worked for the Dallas-Fort Worth stations, too.
John Hannon was previously the Univision Houston general manager.
Coleman graduated from the Broadcast Leadership Training program at the National Association of Broadcasters.
Besides Univision station KXLN and UniMas station KFTH, Univision Houston also includes five radio stations. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.