Glenn L. Coleman Named President/GM at Univision Houston

Glenn L. Coleman has been named president and general manager of KXLN-KFTH Houston, known as Univision Houston. He had been VP and station manager there. He starts immediately.

Coleman joined Univision in 2014 as VP and sales director in Houston. Before Univision, he worked at Tribune Media as VP and general sales manager in Washington, D.C. He started his career with the CBS Television Stations group as a business development account executive in Atlanta and worked for the Dallas-Fort Worth stations, too.

John Hannon was previously the Univision Houston general manager.

Coleman graduated from the Broadcast Leadership Training program at the National Association of Broadcasters.

Besides Univision station KXLN and UniMas station KFTH, Univision Houston also includes five radio stations. ■