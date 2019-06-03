Univision Houston Building Opens Selfie Studio

KXLN-KFTH, Univision Communications’ pair in Houston, has opened a studio in its building that encourages viewers to visit, and share photos on social media from the experience. Viewers pay $25 for an hour in the 18 themed rooms, which include the Golden Room, Galaxy Room and one called Purple Haze. Visitors can also pose in front of a green screen.

Univision calls the setup Upop. Taking up around 10,000 square feet on the fifth floor of the station building on Southwest Freeway in Houston, it opened May 25. There is a dressing room if visitors care to change their outfits for the various selfies.

Univision encourages guests to upload their photos and videos from Upop. “Use the hashtag #UpopHouston or tag us on Instagram via @UpopHouston,” the stations said.

David Loving, KXLN-KFTH president and general manager, credits his 20-year-old daughter for coming up with the Upop idea.