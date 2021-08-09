‘Gigantosaurus’ Season Three on Disney Junior, DisneyNOW Aug. 9

Season three of preschool animated series Gigantosaurus premiered on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW Aug. 9. Dinosaur best pals Rocky, Bill, Tiny and Mazu are the stars.

The season introduces new dinosaur characters, including Spinosaurus, who is almost as big as the title character, and the Incisivosaurus Missy, the maze guardian. An array of musical sequences accompanies the dinosaur frolic.

Season two, which premiered on Disney Junior in January, debuts on Disney Plus Aug. 25.

“Audiences just love Gigantosaurus and this upcoming season will give children more of what resonates best about the series: new dinos and lots of action, as well as hilarious and heartwarming stories,” said Olivier Lelardoux, senior VP studio, associate producer and director of the series. “We’re very excited to bring this mix of fantasy, fun and science to kids and families.”

Cyber Group Studios produces the show.