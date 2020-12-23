Season Two of ‘Gigantosaurus’ on Disney Junior Jan. 4

Season two of preschool series Gigantosaurus starts on Disney Junior Monday, Jan. 4. Episodes roll out weekly.

Season two offers new adventures for dinosaur best pals Rocky, Bill, Tiny and Mazu.

“Gigantosaurus invites the youngest of viewers to follow along with inquisitive Mazu, playful Tiny, timid Bill, and courageous Rocky as they go on quests to explore their world in each episode, facing their fears, working together to solve problems, learning more about the Big Guy – the mysterious Gigantosaurus himself – and having lots of fun all along the way,” said Disney Junior. “The larger-than-life hit series also incorporates a wide array of real dinosaurs, from Leon, the friendly archelon, to Plink, Plonk and Plunk, a bunch of playful ichthyosaurs, and realistically rendered flora and fauna that’s true to the time period.”