Gibson TV Releases New Series 'Metal and Monsters'

Gibson TV, named for the American instrument brand, presents a new original series called Metal and Monsters the network announced Thursday (March 24). The show explores heavy metal and film and "tales from the dark side," said Gibson TV in a release.

Metal and Monsters is hosted by Matt “Count D” Montgomery, bassist for musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie. In the first episode, Montgomery hosts Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund and Don Dokken of metal band Dokken as they celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. The three discuss the music that was made for the film, share insights behind the scenes of the film and their musical influences.

“With 2022 being the 35th anniversary of the film A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than reuniting two pillars of the metal and monster genre,” said Todd Harapiak, Gibson TV content and director. “Robert Englund and Don Dokken have meant so much to all of us for decades and having them appear in the first episode of Metal and Monsters is a dream come true.”

"We’ve really taken our time to make sure this show feels exactly like the campfire it's supposed to be for metal and monster fans of the world,” said Montgomery. “As a full time, monster, and musician, I’m so humbled and honored to take this journey with such an incredible team into the darkest and heaviest corners of the universe. Hit the lights! Here we go!"

All episodes of Metal and Monsters can be streamed for free on gibson.com and on Gibson's YouTube channel. ■